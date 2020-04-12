Arms recovered, IED defused

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Bannu police Sunday foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering arms and ammunition within limits of Norar Police Station.

Acting on a tip, the police recovered 45 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) rifles and seven fuses from a sack that was hidden by unknown miscreants under a rock.

Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad defused an improvised explosive device (IED) near Ghund bridge, Jani Khel.

The police also arrested 18 outlaws including four proclaimed offenders from various areas of the distinct besides nabbing 14 for violation of lock down.