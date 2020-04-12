UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Recovered, IED Defused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Arms recovered, IED defused

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Bannu police Sunday foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering arms and ammunition within limits of Norar Police Station.

Acting on a tip, the police recovered 45 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) rifles and seven fuses from a sack that was hidden by unknown miscreants under a rock.

Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad defused an improvised explosive device (IED) near Ghund bridge, Jani Khel.

The police also arrested 18 outlaws including four proclaimed offenders from various areas of the distinct besides nabbing 14 for violation of lock down.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Police adopts remote money deposits for inma ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation launches helicopter message to ..

1 minute ago

Kasuri Family and Mahmud Ali Kasuri Welfare Trust ..

4 minutes ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

17 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.