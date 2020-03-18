Arms recovered, one arrested in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Wednesday foiled a bid of arms smuggling from Darra Adam Khel to down country and arrested one at Arbab Tapo check post.

According to police, checking of vehicles was started on various entry points of the city after receiving a tip off about arms smuggling attempt.

During checking of vehicles, police recovered 34 rifles and 14000 cartridges from secret compartments of a suspected car. Police also arrested the smuggler who was identified as Bahadur Khan, a resident of Mattni. Police has started investigation of the incident.