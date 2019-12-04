UrduPoint.com
Arms Recovered, Smuggler Arrested In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:25 PM

Arms recovered, smuggler arrested in Abbottabad

Excise police Abbottabad Wednesday seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition near Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Excise police Abbottabad Wednesday seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition near Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

According to police souces, acting on a tip off, Excise intelligence Inspector Naseem Khan intercepted a car near Ayub Medical Complex and recovered 11 kalashnikoves, 9 pistols, 18 magazines and 1800 rounds.

Excise inspector Naeem Khan also arrested the weapon smuggler, a resident of Darra Adam Khail. Case has been registered against the smuggler and investigations were underway.

