Arms recovered, smuggler arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition from a car in the jurisdiction of Azakhel Police Station Nowshera.

The Spokesperson said the excise mobile squad NR-1 district Nowshera checked a suspected car on check post in the jurisdiction of Azakhel police station and recovered four rifles, three pistols, eight magazines and 6203 rounds.

The smuggler was also arrested on the spot.

The smuggler was identified as Muhammad Usman son of Sultan Muhammad resident of Peshawar.