UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Recovered, Smuggler Arrested In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

Arms recovered, smuggler arrested in Peshawar

Excise and Taxation Department Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition from a car in the jurisdiction of Azakhel Police Station Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition from a car in the jurisdiction of Azakhel Police Station Nowshera.

The Spokesperson said the excise mobile squad NR-1 district Nowshera checked a suspected car on check post in the jurisdiction of Azakhel police station and recovered four rifles, three pistols, eight magazines and 6203 rounds.

The smuggler was also arrested on the spot.

The smuggler was identified as Muhammad Usman son of Sultan Muhammad resident of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station Mobile Car Nowshera Post From

Recent Stories

Man awarded death sentence on three counts for abd ..

2 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieve over demise of H ..

2 minutes ago

South Sudan rivals agree to form unity government ..

2 minutes ago

GB grid station phase-I to be completed at cost of ..

2 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Calls for Uniting Global Effo ..

2 minutes ago

Faryal Talpur granted bail in fake accounts refere ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.