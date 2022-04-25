Arms recovered, two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) ::Bajaur Police on Monday recovered huge quantity of arms and arrested two smugglers in Mano Dheri of Teshisl Utman Khel, Bajaur tribal district.

According to District Police Office, a raiding team was constituted after receiving information regarding smuggling of arms to Lower Dir through hilly tracks of the district.

During checking of vehicles near Mano Dheri, police intercepted a vehicle and recovered huge quantity of arms. Police also arrested two smugglers, Fazal Subhan and Usman Gahni of Munda Tehsil, Lower Dir.

The recovered arms include 70 twelve bore long range guns, nine long range guns, five repeater guns twelve chargers, on SMG charger, one repeater gun and 600 cartridges. Case has been registered against smugglers and investigation is underway.