UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Recovery Case: Court Sends 8 Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Arms recovery case: Court sends 8 accused to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent eight men, arrested on charges of carrying illegal weapons from outside district and sessions court here, to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent eight men, arrested on charges of carrying illegal weapons from outside district and sessions court here, to jail on judicial remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein Islampura police produced the accused including Shehroz, Imran, Ehsanullah, Bilal, Faisal and Riaz.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused were arrested from outside sessions court on Tuesday and a large cache of arms was recovered from them.

He submitted that five rifles, five pistols and 700 bullets were recovered from the accused, adding that a case had been registered against them under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

At this, the court reviewed the record and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The court directed to produce them on expiry of the remand term after 14 days, besides ordering police to file the challan (charge-sheet) against them.

Related Topics

Police Jail From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dubai’s public and private sectors join forces t ..

45 minutes ago

Restoring focus on circular economy in aftermath o ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

1 hour ago

MBRF registers significant achievements amidst unp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.