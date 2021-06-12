Arms smuggler held, cattle theft gang busted

Local police claimed to have arrested a weapon smuggler, and recovered five pistols with two rifles from his possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a weapon smuggler, and recovered five pistols with two rifles from his possession.

According to SHO of Khan Garh police station, Kamran Saif, accused identified as Muhammed Ramzan was nabbed after launching action against street criminals across the district.

In another action, SHO of Dera Din Panah police station, Azeez ullah, arrested a cattle -theft gang and a bike stealer through conducting raids in different nooks and corners of the area.

Police recovered cattle worth about one lac rupees, Rs. 300,000 cash from gang members. It had also recovered a motorbike from the accused' possession on the spot.