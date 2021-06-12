UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Smuggler Held, Cattle Theft Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:16 PM

Arms smuggler held, cattle theft gang busted

Local police claimed to have arrested a weapon smuggler, and recovered five pistols with two rifles from his possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a weapon smuggler, and recovered five pistols with two rifles from his possession.

According to SHO of Khan Garh police station, Kamran Saif, accused identified as Muhammed Ramzan was nabbed after launching action against street criminals across the district.

In another action, SHO of Dera Din Panah police station, Azeez ullah, arrested a cattle -theft gang and a bike stealer through conducting raids in different nooks and corners of the area.

Police recovered cattle worth about one lac rupees, Rs. 300,000 cash from gang members. It had also recovered a motorbike from the accused' possession on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues guidances for its licensed financial ..

51 seconds ago

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

8 minutes ago

337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: ..

1 minute ago

Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sani ..

3 minutes ago

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan doing more to fight cl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.