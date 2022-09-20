Arms smuggling bid foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Police foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested six inter-provincial smugglers in the limits of Lakki Police station on Tuesday.

Taking action on a tip off, the police team led by Lakki Police station SHO Javed Khan took action and stopped a Datsun Dala bearing no: VRB-7196 at a blockade here near Chungi on Mianwali road. The police found and seized different weapons and ammunition packed in sacks including two 44-bore riffles, four 12-bore repeaters, over a dozen spare magazines and 608 ammunitions of different bores.

The police arrested six smugglers including Naseer son of Muhammad Sher resident of Mauza Bhakra Wapada Colony, Khan Zaman son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Bha Lal Wala Wapda Colony, Muhammad Iftikhar son of Dost Muhammad resident of Kachha Kalu Bhakra Wapda Colony, Bashir Ahmad resident of Wapda Colony, Muhammad Raees resident of Kalu Mazrewala and Muhammad Anwaar son of Dost Muhammad. All the six accused belonged to Mianwali district, who were taken into custody by the police along with the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the accused and started the investigation.