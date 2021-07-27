UrduPoint.com
Arms Smuggling Bid Foiled In Kohat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:14 PM

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

Kohat police foiled arms smuggling bid and arrested a man on Tuesday at Gulshanabad checkpost by seizing a vehicle carrying a large cache of weapons from Darra Adamkhel to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Kohat police foiled arms smuggling bid and arrested a man on Tuesday at Gulshanabad checkpost by seizing a vehicle carrying a large cache of weapons from Darra Adamkhel to Punjab.

District Police Officer Kohat , Sohail Khalid said the police seized weapons including 72 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, 90 chargers , 5788 rounds of cartridges and various parts of other weapons.

He said that alleged smuggler who was active member provincial gang, shifted to Jungle Khel Police Station.

Police said that alleged smuggler has accepted his crime during preliminary investigation.

