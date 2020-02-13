Arms smuggling bid foiled in Peshawar

City police Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling by recovering weapons from a car near Arbab Tapo check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :City police Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling by recovering weapons from a car near Arbab Tapo check post.

According to police, checking of vehicles was started on entry and exit points of the city after receiving a tip off that an attempt would be made to smuggle weapons from Darra Adam Khel to down country.

During search, police signaled a car to stop near Arbab Tapo check post but the driver speed up and afterwards deserted the vehicle.

Upon search, police recovered arms including 15 rifles, three sub machine guns and nine thousands cartridges from secret compartments of a car. Police has started investigation of the incident.