UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Smuggling Bid Foiled In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Peshawar

City police Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling by recovering weapons from a car near Arbab Tapo check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :City police Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling by recovering weapons from a car near Arbab Tapo check post.

According to police, checking of vehicles was started on entry and exit points of the city after receiving a tip off that an attempt would be made to smuggle weapons from Darra Adam Khel to down country.

During search, police signaled a car to stop near Arbab Tapo check post but the driver speed up and afterwards deserted the vehicle.

Upon search, police recovered arms including 15 rifles, three sub machine guns and nine thousands cartridges from secret compartments of a car. Police has started investigation of the incident.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Post From

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

26 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) survey: Audit staff mo ..

23 minutes ago

'Thank you, Pakistan!' trending on Chinese microbl ..

13 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

13 minutes ago

Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

13 minutes ago

Chairman CII, Genman envoy Ambassador discuss poli ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.