Arms Smuggling Bid Foiled; PO Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Arms smuggling bid foiled; PO arrested

District police here Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and recovered a huge cache of ammunition by arresting a smuggler from a public transport on Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) ::District police here Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and recovered a huge cache of ammunition by arresting a smuggler from a public transport on Indus Highway.

Giving the details the spokesman of police department informed that a smuggler identified as Aurangzeb of Lakki Marwat was trying to smuggle from Dara Adam Khel to Southern districts.

During snap checking on Indus Highway, the team of Jerma police station arrested a smuggler and recovered one rifle, four pistols, and hundreds of cartridges from his possession. Police have registered an arms smuggling case against accused.

Meanwhile police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender Shahid Khan of Malgeen during an action taken by Khushal Garh police. The proclaimed offender has been handed over to Laachi police station of Kohat for further investigation.

