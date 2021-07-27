UrduPoint.com
Arms Smuggling Bid To Punjab Foiled

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The city police foiled the attempt of smuggling arms and ammunition to Punjab through a motorcar and arrested three alleged arms smugglers, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The accused have confessed their crime as three 30-bore pistols, 3000 cartridges and 12 magazines of 7.62-bore were recovered from their vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Naeem Aslam son of Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Saifiyan son of Sher Hussain and Saeed Aslam son of Mohammad Aslam residents of Omar Housing Colony Faisalabad.

During initial investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in arms smuggling and disclosed the Names of other accomplices also.

The police constituted special teams for their arrest.

