Arms Stolen From Police Check Post Recovered

Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:27 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The district police here on Wednesday recovered arms that were stolen by unknown robbers from a temporary check post at Amma Khel area on October 31.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada in a press conference said that after the incident of arms theft, a police investigation team was constituted. The team conducted intelligence-based operation and found the evidence of arm's theft and arrested a man identified as Abdul Kareem, a resident of Daraki.

Today, the police team on the identification of the arrested Abdul Kareem, raided a house located in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station and recovered all the theft arms.

Police also arrested another accused Salahuddin from a house.

The recovered arms were included four Kalashnikovs, one rifle and forty cartridges, the DPO said.

Meanwhile, the police team also recovered a stolen motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam Police Station and gave it to its real owner who had lodged a report about the theft of motorcycles.

