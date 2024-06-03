Arms supplier, buyer arrested by CTD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in an intelligence information based operation arrested two individuals within the jurisdiction of the Brigade police station, an illegal arms supplier and a buyer. The CTD also seized arms and ammunition from the suspects.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Monday, the supplier, identified as Muhammad Afzal, was an inter-provincial arms dealer who had transported the weapons from Peshawar. The buyer, Muhammad Ahmed Awan, had selected a Kalashnikov via Facebook and WhatsApp and paid for it using EasyPaisa.

Muhammad Afzal was working for an arms dealer named Islam Shah based in Darra Adam Khel. The arrests were made as Afzal was handing over the arms to Awan, who had ordered the Kalashnikov with bullets for Rs. 130,000.

Muhammad Afzal had previously been arrested by the Model Colony police station for arms smuggling and was out on bail. Further investigations are ongoing.