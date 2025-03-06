Army Act can’t be declared unconstitutional; SCBA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has submitted its argument in writing before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court stating that civilians should not be tried in a military court.

However, military courts cannot be declared unconstitutional as a number of judgments of the apex courts have found sections of the Army Act correct according to the laws.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.

As the proceedings began, the SCBA representative produced before the Court a written statement elaborating the stance of the top elected body of the lawyers. The statement says that civilians should not be tried in a military court; however, there are instances where the apex court has reviewed sections of the Army Act and declared them correct. The Army Act cannot be termed unconstitutional, says the statement of the SCBA.

Counsel for Lahore Bar Association Advocate Hamid Khan then began his arguments before the Court.

The Court, then adjourned the hearing for tomorrow..