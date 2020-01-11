Army Act passed by government and opposition in national interest: Shujat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said PPP was not in favor of voting for Army Act Amendment Bill (AAAB) but Nawaz Sharif showed cleverness.

Nawaz Sharif showed cleverness. He should tell under what he has gone abroad", he said while talking to media men here Saturday.He went on to say unfortunately country has not witnessed civilian supremacy ever.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan says he has not given NRO but he has given NRO. Nawaz Sharif went abroad under what things.He blamed that Nawaz Sharif sold out votes of PML-N MNAs. Nawaz Sharif did not return money but he struck NRO through votes of 80 MNAs from PML-N.

Government achieved majority with votes from Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif sent such a forceful letter to Khawaja Asif that the latter also confirmed it, Aitzaz observed."I know Nawaz Sharif since 1985. I never relied upon him. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has outpaced all the politicians.

He is playing his own politics separately. I had said after Karsaz tragedy Bilawal should take control of party", he underlined.Indian people have stood up against controversial citizenship bill in India, he said adding Modi did not expect such massive protests. Indian Non Muslim population is siding with Muslims.