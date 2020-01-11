UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Act Passed By Government And Opposition In National Interest: Shujat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Army Act passed by government and opposition in national interest: Shujat

PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said PPP was not in favor of voting for Army Act Amendment Bill (AAAB) but Nawaz Sharif showed cleverness.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said PPP was not in favor of voting for Army Act Amendment Bill (AAAB) but Nawaz Sharif showed cleverness." PPP was not in favor of voting for AAAB.

Nawaz Sharif showed cleverness. He should tell under what he has gone abroad", he said while talking to media men here Saturday.He went on to say unfortunately country has not witnessed civilian supremacy ever.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan says he has not given NRO but he has given NRO. Nawaz Sharif went abroad under what things.He blamed that Nawaz Sharif sold out votes of PML-N MNAs. Nawaz Sharif did not return money but he struck NRO through votes of 80 MNAs from PML-N.

Government achieved majority with votes from Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif sent such a forceful letter to Khawaja Asif that the latter also confirmed it, Aitzaz observed."I know Nawaz Sharif since 1985. I never relied upon him. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has outpaced all the politicians.

He is playing his own politics separately. I had said after Karsaz tragedy Bilawal should take control of party", he underlined.Indian people have stood up against controversial citizenship bill in India, he said adding Modi did not expect such massive protests. Indian Non Muslim population is siding with Muslims.

Related Topics

India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Money Citizenship Muslim Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Students can apply for paper rechecking up to 25th ..

33 seconds ago

Iran Provides All Data on Passenger Plane Crash to ..

34 seconds ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qa ..

11 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sult ..

11 minutes ago

Iran's IRGC Takes Full Responsibility for Downing ..

36 seconds ago

Provincial Secretary for Human Rights goes missing

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.