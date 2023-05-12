Army and police conduct flag march

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Army troops and police contingents conducted flag march in Faisalabad on Friday for maintaining law and order situation in the city.

Army jawans, along with Dolphin force, Elite force, Anti-Riots force, anti-terrorist force, Eagle squads, traffic police and Punjab police participated in the flag march and passed through various roads.

A spokesman for the administration said that the flag march started from main gate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak army troops and police contingents marched on DC Road, Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk (Red Crescent Chowk, Jhal Chowk, Satiana Road, Sammundri Road, Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars.

This march was conducted to ensure implementation on the law imposed to prohibit gathering of the people at any place for demonstration and protestation, he added.