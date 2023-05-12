UrduPoint.com

Army And Police Conduct Flag March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Army and police conduct flag march

Army troops and police contingents conducted flag march in Faisalabad on Friday for maintaining law and order situation in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Army troops and police contingents conducted flag march in Faisalabad on Friday for maintaining law and order situation in the city.

Army jawans, along with Dolphin force, Elite force, Anti-Riots force, anti-terrorist force, Eagle squads, traffic police and Punjab police participated in the flag march and passed through various roads.

A spokesman for the administration said that the flag march started from main gate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak army troops and police contingents marched on DC Road, Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk (Red Crescent Chowk, Jhal Chowk, Satiana Road, Sammundri Road, Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars.

This march was conducted to ensure implementation on the law imposed to prohibit gathering of the people at any place for demonstration and protestation, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Army Police Punjab Law And Order Road Traffic Eagle March From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Russians have cut their expenses this year, about ..

Russians have cut their expenses this year, about a new platform for online shop ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Russia-South Africa Relat ..

Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Russia-South Africa Relations, Ukraine - Kremlin

14 minutes ago
 US Launches Small Modular Reactor Simulator in Rom ..

US Launches Small Modular Reactor Simulator in Romania to Train Workforce - Stat ..

14 minutes ago
 Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Faces New Arrest ..

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Faces New Arrest If Refused Bail -Pakistani Int ..

9 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be ..

Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be Ashamed of Accusations Agains ..

9 minutes ago
 Protests in Pakistan Unlikely to Trigger Change in ..

Protests in Pakistan Unlikely to Trigger Change in Power - Senator

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.