Army and Police conduct flag march in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Army troops and police contingents conducted flag marchn here on Monday at Chak Jhumra in order to create awareness among citizens about corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Army troops and police contingents conducted flag marchn here on Monday at Chak Jhumra in order to create awareness among citizens about corona virus pandemic.

Army Jawans along with dolphin force, elite force, anti-riots force, anti-terrorist force, eagle squads, traffic police and Punjab police as well as team of Rescue 1122 participated in the flag march and paraded on various roads.