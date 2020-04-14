UrduPoint.com
Army As National Institution Helping Govt To Dig Out Country From Present Crisis: Sheikh Rashid

Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Pakistan Army as a national institution was assisting the incumbent government to dig out the country from present crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Pakistan Army as a national institution was assisting the incumbent government to dig out the country from present crisis.

There was no harm if Pakistan Army was helping out the present government in the existing situation arisen due to spread of deadly virus in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the present government was playing its part in a befitting manner. He said a special concession had been granted to the masses in paying utility bills while the parents had been allowed to submit fee of their school going children with twenty percent reduction.

Commenting on prime minister's role for publishing report regarding sugar and wheat crisis, he said Imran Khan was a credible leader of the country, adding he (PM), would never compromise with corrupt elements.

Sheikh Rashid said after April 25, everything would be visible before the general public.

To a question about pilgrims entering from Taftan borders into the the country, he said a special railway service for mobile hospital had been offered by the ministry of railways to help quarantine the people at border areas.

To another question, he said a complete shutdown was not feasible keeping in view the condition of the poor segment of the society.

He appreciated role of the prime minister for opening construction industry as well as small business outlets to mitigate sufferings of lower income group.

