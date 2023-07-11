Army assures all possible support for economic development of Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said the Pakistan Army assured all possible support for the economic development of the country as an institution with full dedication and spirit to complete this stage.

The Army Chief made these remarks on the occasion of the Green Pakistan Seminar.

The Army Chief said the forum was convened to gather all here to make Pakistan green again.

"Allah has blessed Pakistan with many blessings. We are a talented nation, the only requirement is that we contribute to its development together," he added.

"Do not despair of Allah's mercy, only unbelievers disappoint of Allah's mercy, the Army Chief quoted the reference to Holy Quran.

He added that there were only two states for a Muslim: when he is afflicted, he is patient; when he is blessed, he is grateful.

"For a Muslim, despair is disbelief," he said.

Pakistan has to progress and no power in the world can stop it from progressing, InshAllah (By the Will of Allah), he said.

"We have all kinds of potential that can take Pakistan to the top," the Army Chief said.