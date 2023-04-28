UrduPoint.com

Army Assures Nation Of It's Operational Preparedness, Combat Worthiness: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Army assures nation of it's operational preparedness, combat worthiness: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said the Pakistan Army assures the people of Pakistan that "we always took and will continue to take pride in our operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness." In a news release here, the military's media wing brushed away all hearsay propagated against its operational preparedness, war equipment, and combat readiness and termed the statements of the former Army Chief being misreported and mentioned out of context.

It said, "Recently, there have been discussions in media on Pakistan Army's combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory.

" To this end, it said, views of the former army chief on future threats to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of context.

Pakistan's Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment, and battle-hardened human resources ever ready for the defence of the motherland, the ISPR vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Media All Weapon

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

38 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

1 hour ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.