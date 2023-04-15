UrduPoint.com

Army Assures To Pursue NSC Goals To Turn Tide Against Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The 257th Corps Commanders' Conference held here at GHQ, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, on Saturday expressed its assurance to pursue the goals set by the National Security Committee (NSC) to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated application of all elements of national power.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the forum reviewed domestic and regional environment, including external and internal security challenges confronted by Pakistan.

The forum affirmed that military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it resolves to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

The forum reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to fully support national responses against internal and external threats.

It highlighted that while security forces are undertaking intelligence based operations in areas along the western border, there was a need to adopt a whole of the nation and whole of the government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on long term basis.

This focused Counter Terrorism campaign against terrorists as approved by the Government, through whole of the system approach will lead towards eradicating permissive factors of terrorism, extremism and instability in the country.

