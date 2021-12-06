Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin, two pilots embrace martyrdom: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter on Monday crashed at Siachin where both the pilots on board embraced martyrdom.

The pilots were identified as Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The search and rescue helicopters and army troops have reached the incident site, it added.