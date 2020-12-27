UrduPoint.com
Army Aviation Helicopter Crashes Due To Technical Reasons In Minimarg GB

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Army Aviation helicopter crashes due to technical reasons in Minimarg GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan Saturday night.

According to ISPR, the helicopter was evacuating body of Shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu.

Following officers and soldiers embraced Shahadat in the crash 1. Pilot Major M. Hussain 2. Co Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain3. Naik Inzimam Alam4. Sepoy Muhammad Farooq

More Stories From Pakistan

