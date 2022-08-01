UrduPoint.com

Army Aviation Helicopter On Flood Relief Operation Goes Missing: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 11:41 PM

A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan, lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Monday

Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali was on board along with five others, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added the search operation for the helicopter was underway and further details would follow.

