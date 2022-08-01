Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing: ISPR

A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan, lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan, lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Monday.

Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali was on board along with five others, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added the search operation for the helicopter was underway and further details would follow.