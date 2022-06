Army Aviation Helicopter to assist civil admin in extinguishing fire at Margalla

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter on Wednesday was flown to assist civil administration in fire fighting operation to put out inferno erupted in Margalla Hills near Monal.

The helicopter would fly over affected area carrying Bambi buckets to douse the erupted fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.