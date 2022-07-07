UrduPoint.com

Army Aviation Helicopters Successfully Rescue Stranded Mountaineers From Nanga Parbat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 10:09 PM

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and pilots on Thursday successfully rescued the stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat and landed at Jaglot near Gilgit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and pilots on Thursday successfully rescued the stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat and landed at Jaglot near Gilgit.

The Pakistan Army, since yesterday, was coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who were stuck at Nanga Parbat.

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters and rescuers were employed to rescue the mountaineers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Pakistan Army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions on Wednesday, but could not pick up the mountaineers due to dense clouds and very high altitude.

