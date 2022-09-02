Army aviation holds 200 helicopters sorties to evacuate stranded people: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army Aviation during the flood relief efforts flew 200 helicopters sorties in various areas of the country to evacuate stranded people and also transport rations and medicines.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said that during the past 24 hours, some 1,991 stranded individuals were evacuated and 162.6 tonnes of relief items were delivered to the flood affected people.

So far, over 50,000 individuals were shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas.

However, some 147 relief camps were functional round the clock in flood affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for flood affectees.

Over 60,000 patients were treated and provided 3-5 days' free medicine so far whereas 221 flood relief items collection points were established across the country. Moreover, more than 1,350 tonnes of food, medicines and other sustenance items were also collected.