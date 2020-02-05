Army Aviation pilots conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean Rear Admiral Didier Malterre Wednesday conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal on brave pilots of Pakistan Army Aviation for taking part in rescue operation of French Mountaineer, Elisabeth Revol at Nanga Parbat.

A Special Award Ceremony was held at Army Museum to confer medals on the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who rescued a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat terrain in 2018, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior military officers and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation attended the ceremony.

In January 2018, a French Mountaineer, Elisabeth Revol was stranded at Nanga Parbat. Pakistan Army Aviation pilots executed the daring operation and rescued the mountaineer on request of French Embassy.