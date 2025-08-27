Army begins flood relief operations in eight districts of Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has deployed the Pakistan Army to assist with flood

relief operations in eight districts, as rivers across the province continue to rise.

According to the Punjab Home Department spokesperson, on the directives of

Punjab Chief Minister, military assistance had been sought for Hafizabad, in addition

to earlier deployments in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara and

Sargodha.

The spokesperson said the army had been called in to support district administrations

in relief activities and to ensure the safety of human lives amid the ongoing flood situation.

"District administrations, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and police personnel

are already on the front lines carrying out their respective duties," spokesperson added.

The decision to deploy the army was taken to provide immediate support to local authorities

and to prevent any untoward incidents, spokesperson said and added that army aviation

as well as other necessary resources were also being provided in flood-affected areas

as per requirements. The number of troops in each district was being finalized in coordination

with the respective district administrations, spokesperson added.

“All relevant departments of the Punjab government are monitoring the flood situation 24/7,"

he added.