Army Begins Flood Relief Operations In Eight Districts Of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has deployed the Pakistan Army to assist with flood
relief operations in eight districts, as rivers across the province continue to rise.
According to the Punjab Home Department spokesperson, on the directives of
Punjab Chief Minister, military assistance had been sought for Hafizabad, in addition
to earlier deployments in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara and
Sargodha.
The spokesperson said the army had been called in to support district administrations
in relief activities and to ensure the safety of human lives amid the ongoing flood situation.
"District administrations, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and police personnel
are already on the front lines carrying out their respective duties," spokesperson added.
The decision to deploy the army was taken to provide immediate support to local authorities
and to prevent any untoward incidents, spokesperson said and added that army aviation
as well as other necessary resources were also being provided in flood-affected areas
as per requirements. The number of troops in each district was being finalized in coordination
with the respective district administrations, spokesperson added.
“All relevant departments of the Punjab government are monitoring the flood situation 24/7,"
he added.
