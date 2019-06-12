UrduPoint.com
Army Budget Freeze Insupportable: President Pakistan Businessmen And Intellectuals Forum (PBIF)

Wed 12th June 2019

Army budget freeze insupportable: President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF)

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the decision of Army to freeze its budget which is an expression of patriotism and sharing the burden with the government.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the decision of Army to freeze its budget which is an expression of patriotism and sharing the burden with the government.The move of the COAS Gen.

Qamar Javed Bajwa is highly laudable but unsuitable in the current situation as internal and external threats to the country have increased manyfold, he said.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that extremists have been elected in India, tensions between the US and Iran continues, the role of Afghanistan is obvious while the situation in Waziristan has taken an ugly turn which calls for enhanced resources allocation for the defence of the homeland.The former minister noted that Pakistan is spending just 13513 Dollars annually on a soldier which is less than one-third of what India spends on its soldier while our Army is successfully fighting a multi-dimensional war with many countries and terrorists at home.

