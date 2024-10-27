Army Burn Hall College for Girls Abbottabad organizes annual Parent’s Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Army Burn Hall College for Girls held its annual Parents' Day and awards distribution ceremony here Sunday. Secretary Defense General Muhammad Ali was the chief guest. The event was attended by, Director of the Army Burn Hall Institution Brigadier Muhammad Qasim Nawaz Gondal, Principal Colonel Dr. Muhammad Manzoor Khan, as well as teachers, parents and students.

Addressing the ceremony, General Muhammad Ali stated that the students' performance was a reflection of the teachers' hard work. He noted that the annual results exhibited an excellent expression of their abilities and praised the college's performance in both academic and extracurricular activities as commendable. Muhammad Ali emphasized that Army Burn Hall College has highlighted the creative talents of its students, weaving a vibrant tapestry of skills and achievements.

Recalling his own time as a student at Burn Hall, he shared captivating memories that beckon reflection. He also urged the students to steer clear of the labyrinth of negative influences on social media, encouraging them to transcend these challenges and focus on their growth.

Students showcased their talents through a variety of performances, including speeches in urdu and English, skits, national songs, Sufi dances, and recitations of Allama Iqbal’s poetry, notably "Shikwa" and "Jawab-e-Shikwa." Physical activities such as karate and gymnastics also captivated the audience.

Principal Colonel Dr. Manzoor Khan presented the college's annual performance report, detailing its academic and extracurricular accomplishments. The chief guest concluded the event by distributing awards for Best Teachers, Chief of Army Staff Gold Medals, Pride of Burn Hall trophies, certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes. He also visited an exhibition showcasing student projects and awarded cash prizes to two students for their exceptional performance.

It is pertinent to mention that, Army Burn Hall College established in 1943 in Srinagar, relocated to Abbottabad on April 25, 1948, with an inauguration by Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan, the Chief Minister of the North-West Frontier Province.

The college began offering grades 9 and 10 in 1987 and attained college status in 1989. Recognized internationally, it introduced Cambridge education in 2016 and A-Level programs in August 2021, continuing to excel in the field of education.