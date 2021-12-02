Army Burnhall College; a premier educational institution of country: Brig. Rizwan Malik

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Army Burnhall College, Abbottabad is the premier educational institution of the country which has produced thousands of graduates who are performing duties all over the world in various fields of life.

This was expressed by the principal Brig. Rizwan Malik while addressing annual parent's day.

He further said that at present 2430 students are studying from nursery to FA/FSc and Senior Cambridge level where 130 highly qualified faculty members are teaching them.

He said that owing to the Coronavirus last year's annual parent's day could not be organized but students continued working hard and this year they have prepared in good manners, performed well and achieved distinctions in curricular and extracurricular activities.

Brig. Rizwan Malik said that during the year 2021, our students secured 6th position in the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad.