UrduPoint.com

Army Burnhall College; A Premier Educational Institution Of Country: Brig. Rizwan Malik

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Army Burnhall College; a premier educational institution of country: Brig. Rizwan Malik

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Army Burnhall College, Abbottabad is the premier educational institution of the country which has produced thousands of graduates who are performing duties all over the world in various fields of life.

This was expressed by the principal Brig. Rizwan Malik while addressing annual parent's day.

He further said that at present 2430 students are studying from nursery to FA/FSc and Senior Cambridge level where 130 highly qualified faculty members are teaching them.

He said that owing to the Coronavirus last year's annual parent's day could not be organized but students continued working hard and this year they have prepared in good manners, performed well and achieved distinctions in curricular and extracurricular activities.

Brig. Rizwan Malik said that during the year 2021, our students secured 6th position in the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Army Abbottabad Cambridge FBISE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be ac ..

Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be achieved: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and ind ..

SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and industrialization

5 minutes ago
 DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in lett ..

DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in letter & spirit

5 minutes ago
 Disabilities among newborn, unborn babies increasi ..

Disabilities among newborn, unborn babies increasing at alarming level: Dr Hafi

5 minutes ago
 YouTube announces top trending videos and creators ..

YouTube announces top trending videos and creators of 2021

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.