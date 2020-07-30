RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Thursday was called out to assist civil administration for managing urban flooding situation in Karachi.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its press release said that the assistance of Pakistan Army was requested to tackle the urban inundation of the country's economic hub.

The provincial capital of Sindh for the past few years have been facing the urban flooding issue due to failed drainage system.