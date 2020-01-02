UrduPoint.com
Army Called To Evacuate People Under Rubble In Sukkur: NDMA

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:39 PM

The district administration of Sukkur has sought the help of Pakistan Army to evacuate people got submerged under the rubble of three storey building collapsed on Thursday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration of Sukkur has sought the help of Pakistan Army to evacuate people got submerged under the rubble of three storey building collapsed on Thursday evening.

According to Spokesperson National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the PDMA Sindh and the district administration were in touch with the authorities in Sukkur and all possible assistance would be provided.

Moreover, medical teams of Pakistan Army were sent out to the scene whereas the troops of Army Engineering Core had also left to reach the location for the rescue of victims stranded under the debris.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, 15 to 20 people were reported to be under rubble, he added.

