Army Can Be Deployed If Needed: Sheikh Rasheed

March 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said Rangers and FC has been called for seven days adding that Army could also be deployed under Article 245 of the constitution if needed.

Talking to media person at Women business Forum organized by Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce here, the minister hoped that there would be no need to deploy Army as the Rangers and FC have already been summoned.

He said the government would not allow any militia to take law in its hands. Currently no member of Ansar ul islam was arrested adding if anyone dared to take law into their hands, they would be dealt with iron hands, he said.

He said the Speaker National Assembly would decide about the summoning of session. The decision of the Speaker even could not be challenged in the court of law, he added.

The minister reiterated that he has firmly stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan like a rock. Imran Khan would complete its five year tenure and his (PM) position would further strengthen after March 15, he said.

About his yesterday comment at Quetta, he clarified that he has given a general statement and did not take name of PML-Q or any person. Chauhdary Shujaat Hussain was like his brother and would never take against him, he added.

Talking about facilities provided to women in the Capital, the Minister said the government has already set up bazaar for women and they were ready to provide more places for setting up such bazaar.

He urged that working women from Sindh, KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan should also be promoted.

