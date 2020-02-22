Army capable to thwart all threats irrespective of cost: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said Army was aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.

The Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad had completed its three years after it was launched on 22nd February, 2017 across the country, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release quoting the Army Chief.

This operation has consolidated gains of all past operations, indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pakistan's Borders, Bajwa said.

The COAS said, in this journey from Terrorism to Tourism, security forces and intelligence agencies backed by the entire nation, achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men and material.

"Tributes to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride. We also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremists' ideology and for unflinching support to the Armed Forces," he added.

The COAS said gains of two decades of War on Terror would be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.