Army Captain, Sepoy embrace Shahadat in IED attack near Pasni

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A Captain of Pakistan Army Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced Shahadat after the terrorists,using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), targetted the security forces in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Search operation was in progress to apprehend the perpetrators, the ISPR said, adding, "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan."The security forces were determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs. it added.