UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Captain, Sepoy Embrace Shahadat In IED Attack Near Pasni

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Army Captain, Sepoy embrace Shahadat in IED attack near Pasni

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A Captain of Pakistan Army Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced Shahadat after the terrorists,using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), targetted the security forces in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Search operation was in progress to apprehend the perpetrators, the ISPR said, adding, "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan."The security forces were determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs. it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army ISPR Progress Pasni All

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

42 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

54 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.