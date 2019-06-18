UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Allows Air Ambulance To Shift 330kg Obese Man To Hospital

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:25 PM

Army Chief allows air ambulance to shift 330kg obese man to hospital

330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan is being shifted to Lahore in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) 330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan is being shifted to Lahore in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him.

Noor Hassan, who is unable to move freely due to overweight, will get treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.It is to be mentioned here that Noor Hassan had appealed the army chief to help him in Lahore travel after which, the top military official directed to shift the man to the hospital on air ambulance.The ecstatic local thanked General Bajwa and prayed for his and country's safety.

