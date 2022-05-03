UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Among Wife Visit Martyred Captains' Families On Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Army Chief among wife visit martyred Captains' families on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Wife of Army Chief Tuesday visited families of Captain Muhammad Kashif Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Saad Bin Amin Shaheed on Eid Day.

The COAS paid rich tribute to Shuhada and their families for their ultimate sacrifice in the service of motherland, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said, "Remembering our heroes is a source of inspiration both for Pakistan Army and the nation. The Nation remains forever indebted to these valiant sons and their courageous families".

The Shuhada (martyrs) families thanked COAS for being with them on Eid Day.

