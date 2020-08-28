UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Announces Rs 50m For Revival Of Hockey

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:53 PM

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

ISPR says Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad called on Chef of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and apprised him about the measures needed for revival of hockey, the national game of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday announced a fund of Rs50 million for revival of hockey, the national game of the Pakistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and apprised him about the measures necessary for revival of hockey.

“Pakistan Army always supports games especially hockey,” ISPR quoted Army Chief General Bajwa as saying. He said the government also interested in revival of the game.

The Army Chief announced the fund to which PHF President thanked him, the ISPR added.

