Army Chief appreciates operational readiness of strike formation, high moral of troops

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high moral of troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

General Bajwa visited Gujranwala where he was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations.

Later, COAS inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanized elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations.

COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness.