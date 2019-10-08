UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Apprises Chinese Military Leadership About Situation In IOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

Army Chief apprises Chinese military leadership about situation in IOJ&K

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan looks forward to peace but that shall not be at the cost of any compromise on principles or honor and dignity of the nation

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan looks forward to peace but that shall not be at the cost of any compromise on principles or honor and dignity of the nation.He was talking to Chinese military leadership including Commander Army People's Liberation Army General Han Weiguo and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission General Xu Qiliang at PLA Headquarters in Beijing on Tuesday.The Army Chief apprised Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir if it is not amicably resolved for which India needs to respect UN resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris.

The Chinese military leadership, supporting Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir issue, appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace.They agreed that continued unresolved Pak-India tension will have serious implications for peace and stability in the region.Both sides agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation in line with history of mutual time tested relationship.They also discussed the developing situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.Earlier, upon arrival at PLA headquarters, the Chief of Army Staff was presented guard of honor.

