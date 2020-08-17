UrduPoint.com
Army Chief Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

RIYADHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official visit.

The COAS met Chief of General Staff Fayiadh bin Ha'med Al-Rowaily and Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud Commander Joint Forces, KSA, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Military to military ties, including training exchanges, were focus of the meetings.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Chief of General Staff General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Ha'med Al-Rowaily. He was presented a guard of honour at the Saudi Ministry of Defence.

