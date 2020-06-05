UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Chief Assures Support To Civil Administration To Tackle Locust Threat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:21 PM

Army chief assures support to civil administration to tackle locust threat

Chief of Army Staff appreciates NLCC role in synergizing national efforts in line with the National Action Plan, saying that  army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating locust threat.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Locust Control Center (NLCC) Rawalpindi, said military’s media wing here on Friday.

The ISPR said that the Chief of Army Staff was briefed by Engineer in Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Chief Coordinator NLCC, about the efforts being undertaken to counter locust threat.

COAS appreciated NLCC role in synergizing national efforts in line with the National Action Plan.

He reiterated that Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating locust threat.

The Federal government has already declared national emergency in this regard.

He further stressed that effective control operations are essential for ensuring food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact.

Related Topics

Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Media All Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.84 a barrel T ..

3 minutes ago

'Get your knee off our necks' top US civil rights ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 05 ..

6 minutes ago

Services of first contingent of Tiger Force handed ..

6 minutes ago

PM says govt to back business community and indust ..

34 minutes ago

CCP takes notice of petroleum products’ shortage

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.