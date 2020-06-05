Army chief assures support to civil administration to tackle locust threat

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Locust Control Center (NLCC) Rawalpindi, said military’s media wing here on Friday.

The ISPR said that the Chief of Army Staff was briefed by Engineer in Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Chief Coordinator NLCC, about the efforts being undertaken to counter locust threat.

COAS appreciated NLCC role in synergizing national efforts in line with the National Action Plan.

He reiterated that Army will make all possible resources available to help civil administration in combating locust threat.

The Federal government has already declared national emergency in this regard.

He further stressed that effective control operations are essential for ensuring food security in the country and in mitigating the negative economic impact.