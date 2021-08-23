Army Chief attends funeral prayers of martyred Captain Kashif

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday attended Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Shaheed Captain Kashif at Rawalpindi.

Captain Kashif embraced Shahadat last night when a vehicle of security forces struck an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, said an ISPR news release.

Senior military officials, people from various walks of life and relatives of the Shaheed offered Namaz-e-Janaza. The Shaheed was buried with full military honour.