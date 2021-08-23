UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Attends Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Captain Kashif

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Army Chief attends funeral prayers of martyred Captain Kashif

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday attended Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Shaheed Captain Kashif at Rawalpindi.

Captain Kashif embraced Shahadat last night when a vehicle of security forces struck an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, said an ISPR news release.

Senior military officials, people from various walks of life and relatives of the Shaheed offered Namaz-e-Janaza. The Shaheed was buried with full military honour.

Related Topics

Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Vehicle General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

16 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

31 minutes ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.