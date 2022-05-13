UrduPoint.com

Army Chief Attends War Game Session At Kharian

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2022 | 11:29 AM

ISPR says Army Chief has also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallization of the formation’s plans.

According to ISPR, Army Chief also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

The Army Chief appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

He commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime and emphasized on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world.

