Army Chief calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th , 2021) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (today).

According to the media reports, the Prime Minister will also take confidence vote after major setback in Senate election.