Army Chief Calls On PM Imran

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:01 PM

The Sources say that DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present there in the meeting where matters related to the national security came under discussion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th , 2021) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (today).

The sources said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about the matters related to the national security.

DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed was also present there in the meeting.

According to the media reports, the Prime Minister will also take confidence vote after major setback in Senate election.

