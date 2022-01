(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, a PM Office press release said.