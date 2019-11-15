Army Chief Calls On Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:33 PM
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here
During the meeting, they discussed the security situation of the country including in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, western border and internal security issues.
The prime minister hailed the continued efforts of the Pakistan Army indefending the borders besides ensuring the internal security stability andfacilitating the ongoing socioeconomic development.